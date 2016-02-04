CAPE TOWN Feb 4 South African power utility Eskom will over the next decade source an average of 22 million tonnes a year of coal from new supply agreements as it seeks to have 2 billion tonnes in stock by 2051, a senior official said on Thursday.

Vusi Mboweni, Eskom's general manager for primary energy, said at an energy coal conference the company would seek to ensure "that we have access to coal that is affordable".

Coals supplies almost 90 percent of the power needs in Africa's most developed economy. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)