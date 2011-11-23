(Adds credit outlook, plant delay, details)
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 South African state
utility Eskom is likely to run up about 400 billion rand ($47.6
billion) of debt over the next three years as it pays for
upgrades to keep the lights on in Africa's biggest economy,
chief executive Brian Dames said on Wednesday.
In a briefing accompanying the Eskom's interim
results, Dames also said the power supply would remain tight
until the first units of two major new power plants started to
come online.
One of those, the 4,800 MW Medupi coal-fired power station,
was expected to be delayed by about another six months due to
construction problems from its late 2012 start until May 2013,
putting further strain on the country's electric grid.
"We have a very constrained power system," Dames said.
South Africa's grid, which almost collapsed in 2008 in a
supply crunch that hit economic growth, is feeling the strain at
the moment because of routine maintenance, but Dames said 385
megawatts would soon be added to the system.
Paul O'Flaherty told the same briefing the company is
working to keep its capital expenditure programme in line with
the money it is raising through bond issues, loans and tariff
hikes.
"Our ratios from a credit-metric are improving but still are
not of investment grade," he said. Earlier this month, rating
agency Moody's downgraded Eskom's outlook to negative from
stable.
Eskom has had to impose hefty tariff increases over three
years to pay for new power stations and improvements to the grid
after two decades of underinvestment.
Those hikes have started to show through in increased
revenues, with the firm reporting receipts of 63.8 billion rand
($7.6 billion) in the first six months of the year, up from 51.1
billion from same period last year.
That represented a profit of 12.81 billion rand, from 9.5
billion a year ago.
Eskom said its surpluses would be reinvested or used to pay
down debt.
($1 = 8.4222 South African rand)
(Editing by Ed Cropley)