By Agnieszka Flak
| JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Construction of South
Africa's 4,764 MW Medupi coal-fired power plant, meant to plug a
dire electricity shortfall, remained suspended following
protests at the site the previous week, state-owned utility
Eskom said on Wednesday.
Last week around 80 workers contracted by Murray & Roberts
(M&R) and Grinaker-LTA, part of construction group
Aveng, damaged some vehicles and equipment at the site
in an illegal protest over labour issues.
"We are working with the main contractors to assess when to
commence an orderly return of the workers to site, which we hope
will be as soon as possible," Eskom spokeswoman Hilary Joffe
said in an emailed reply to questions, adding this would happen
this or next week.
Some 17,000 workers are employed at Medupi.
News agency SAPA reported three buses used to transport
workers to the power stations were set alight on Tuesday,
another flare-up of labour violence in Africa's largest economy,
where the mining sector has been dogged by illegal strikes.
M&R said on Wednesday the situation at Medupi was calm.
The first of six units at the Medupi plant, already delayed
by more than a year due to problems with boiler contracts, is
expected to start generating electricity late next year. It was
unclear if the strike would affect the timeline.
Eskom is walking a tightrope to keep power flowing to
factories, mines and smelters that had to shut for several days
four years ago when the national grid nearly collapsed, costing
the economy billions of dollars in lost output.
Supply of electricity is expected to remain tight until
Medupi and another coal-fired plant, Kusile, become operational.
Despite temperatures picking up and the use of
energy-intensive heaters dropping, available capacity will be
tight during the southern hemisphere's spring and summer from
September to March, with Eskom conducting maintenance to ensure
better performance of its ageing plants.
Unplanned outages are exacerbating the situation, with spare
supply on the electricity network this week falling to just over
1 percent of total capacity, bringing Eskom closer to the
economically-damaging rolling blackouts experienced in 2008.
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and David Holmes)