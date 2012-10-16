(Repeats story first published on Oct 15, with no changes to
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) has started buying short-dated paper in the sovereign,
supranational and agency (SSA) sector one week after its
inauguration, say market officials.
Banking sources are attributing a 4-5bp tightening at the
short-end of EIB's curve, and a 2-3bp move in KfW short-dated
paper on Monday, to the ESM. Trading desks also report they have
seen these trades go through.
The ESM has already received the first tranche of paid-in
capital, defined as loss-absorbing capital, from the eurozone's
member states.
"We can disclose that we have received the EUR32bn from the
member states. They will be invested progressively in a very
prudent way to avoid moves in the market," said an ESM
spokesperson.
Its paid-in capital will be topped up by a further EUR32bn
in mid-2013 and a final instalment of EUR16bn in 2014 to reach
its full amount of EUR80bn.
Its draft investment guidelines state these funds can only
be invested into Double A or higher rated paper. Some will be
short-term money market assets with maturities of less than one
year, while a second tranche will focus on medium-term to
long-term debt geared towards capital preservation over three
years.
(Reporting By John Geddie)