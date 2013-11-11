LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, has hired a group of banks to lead manage the sale of a new EUR3bn no-grow 10-year benchmark bond, it said in a statement on Monday.

Goldman Sachs, Natixis and Nomura will launch and price the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)