Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, has hired a group of banks to lead manage the sale of a new EUR3bn no-grow 10-year benchmark bond, it said in a statement on Monday.
Goldman Sachs, Natixis and Nomura will launch and price the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.