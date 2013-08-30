LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) plans to launch its inaugural long-term bond issue in
October, subject to market conditions, the rescue fund said in
an emailed statement on Friday.
The ESM started issuing short-term bills in January 2013,
taking over from its temporary predecessor, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
The ESM long-term funding programme is scheduled to be
EUR9bn in 2013 and EUR17bn in 2014. However, the actual yearly
funding volume will depend on the programmes to be financed and
the rollover of existing debt.
