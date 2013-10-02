LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism,
rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, has sent a request for proposals
to a selection of banks from its market group with regards to
its inaugural benchmark bond, it said in an emailed statement on
Wednesday.
The transaction is scheduled for the week commencing 7th of
October, subject to market conditions.
The permanent euro rescue fund previously hired BNP Paribas,
Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to
arrange a series of investor meetings that took place in August
and September.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)