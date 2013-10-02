(Adds context background, Italy bond price quotes)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism will
test investor appetite for its inaugural bond deal next week,
just as the eurozone crisis shows signs of flaring up again amid
political chaos in its third largest economy, Italy.
The permanent euro rescue vehicle sent a request for
proposals to a group on banks on Wednesday, as it looks to build
up a reserve of funds that can be used to wean bailed-out
countries off their programmes or act as a backstop for future
sovereigns.
While ESM chairman, Klaus Regling, has said he does not
think that support for Italy will be necessary, the fragility in
the country's governing coalition has already seen its borrowing
costs spike this week.
Italian prime minister, Enrico Letta, is set to hold a vote
of confidence in parliament later today, amid dissent from
ministers of his centre-right coalition partner, the PDL.
Italian 10-year bond yields spiked to 4.75% at the start of
the week on the back of that political uncertainty, opening up a
30bp gap between its peripheral peer Spain for the first time
since early 2012. Those bonds have since pared their losses, bid
at 4.37%, but are still far higher than the year low of 3.8% hit
in February.
Established by treaty in February 2012 as a permanent
successor to the temporary euro rescue fund, the ESM began to
issue short-term Treasury Bills at the start of this year.
Next week's deal, however, will mark its first issue of
medium-to-long term debt, of which it plans to sell EUR9bn by
year-end, according to its investor presentation.
Its predecessor - the European Financial Stability Facility
- supplied bailouts for Greece, Portugal and Ireland at the
height of the eurozone debt crisis.
The ESM, meanwhile, has already provided a sovereign bailout
for Cyprus and a EUR100bn credit line to Spain to recapitalise
its banks.
Ireland - which will exit its bailout programme in December
- is widely expected to receive some form of precautionary
credit line from the ESM, while the rescue fund has also laid
down a framework for the direct recapitalisation of banks.
The permanent euro rescue fund previously hired BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to
arrange a series of investor meetings that took place in August
and September.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker, Alex
Chambers, Philip Wright)