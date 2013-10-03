* Predecessor landed EUR45bn of orders on debut

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - The eurozone will take an important step towards building a permanent firewall against future sovereign bailouts next week when the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) debuts in bond markets, but the deal may struggle to live up to its predecessor's inaugural trade.

Over two and a half years ago, the temporary euro rescue fund called the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was swamped with nearly EUR45bn worth of orders for its debut EUR5bn, five-year bond deal.

With the ESM's improved structure, the joint EFSF/ESM management is confident that even more investors will be able to buy the permanent replacement.

"We do not set out to break records, but we think the investor base should be larger for ESM," said Christophe Frankel, CFO and deputy managing director of the ESM.

The scale of demand, however, is likely to be tempered by investors' price sensitivity around the upwards trajectory of outright rates and relative value considerations.

TIMES HAVE CHANGED

When the EFSF debuted in January 2011, the perception of European credit risk was certainly very different.

Though Ireland had requested a bailout and a second facility for Greece was looming, the strong rating of the fund's largest government shareholders still allowed it to be rated Triple A.

But now only Germany's credit rating remains unchanged at Triple A. France has fallen to AA+ across the board, while Spain and Italy are perilously close to junk territory.

When the ESM enters the fray next week it will have just one Triple A rating, from Fitch, along with a AA+ rating by Moody's. It has chosen not to pursue a rating from S&P this time around.

The European Central Bank's promised to contain the borrowing costs of countries in financial difficulty last October at least allayed concerns over the steady erosion of eurozone sovereign credit.

Now, however, investors have to contend with the possibility that the US Federal Reserve may soon start to rein in the loose monetary policy that has buoyed markets in the crisis.

The effects of this on supranational entities such as the EFSF have been sorely felt in recent months.

On an outright basis - in line with the sell-off in their government proxies - the yield on EFSF's five-year bonds doubled from 0.7% to 1.5% between May and early September, before tightening back to around 1.2% in recent weeks.

Versus mid-swaps - a rate some investors use to hedge their exposure to credit products - EFSF's bonds have also laboured. Over the same period, the spread to swaps for EFSF five-year bonds gapped out 8bp, and are still sitting 5bp wide of the yearly lows hit in May.

This volatility is impacting demand for other so-called sovereigns, supranational and agencies (SSA) issuers like the EFSF.

"We have had a lot of issuance from SSAs over the last weeks, but not everything has been snapped up. Some sizable investors have been shying away," said Matthew Cairns, senior credit strategist at AXA Investment Managers.

TEMPTING INVESTORS

Given this backdrop, the ESM will have to make sure it appeals to investors with attractive relative value opportunities.

When EFSF issued its first bond in 2011, there were few obvious comparables. The main reference given by lead managers was the European Union's December 2015 issue, which was bid around mid-swaps flat.

When the initial guidance on EFSF's deal came out at mid-swaps plus 8-10bp, nearly EUR35bn of interest was received. The deal later priced well inside those IPTs at mid-swaps plus 6bp.

However, when the ESM comes to market next week, its pricing references will be apparent.

Frankel believes ESM's tighter structure aligns it more closely with the Triple-A rated European Investment Bank (EIB).

"We understand from investors that ESM is viewed as a better credit than EFSF because it is the international organisation with the largest amount of paid-in capital," said the ESM's Frankel.

"It is difficult to give the exact weighting between this value and the fact it is ESM's first issue, but I think the market will enable us to issue through the EFSF," said Frankel.

Some investors, however, have a different view.

"Outside Europe, investors are still getting familiar with the difference in structure between the ESM and EFSF. Because it is the first deal, I would expect ESM to issue at the same level as EFSF," said Marie-Anne Allier, head of Euro Aggregate Fixed Income at Amundi.

The consensus among investors and bank originators is that ESM will opt for a five-year maturity in the mould of the EFSF debut. Frankel said he is targeting the three- to seven-year part of the curve, where he sees the "bulk of demand".

EFSF's 1.25% July 2018 is currently bid mid-swaps plus 7bp, according to Tradeweb data, while EIB's equivalent 1% July 2018 trades much tighter at mid-swaps minus 13bp.

If ESM is too bold in its pricing ambitions, it could leave some investors sidelined. With a further ESM benchmark expected later in the year to hit the EUR9bn 2013 funding requirement - and a further EUR17bn of issuance scheduled next year - some may be inclined to wait and see. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand and Marc Carnegie)