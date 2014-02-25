BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
(Corrects to show previous bond sales were in 2013)
By John Geddie and Alex Chambers
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, is set to issue its first benchmark bond of the year on Tuesday, said a lead manager hired to sell the new seven-year issue.
The ESM announced on Monday it had hired Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and SG CIB to manage the sale of a new seven-year benchmark, its third debt issue since inception following five- and 10-year bond sales in 2013.
The new issue, expected to mature in March 2021, is being marketed to investors at mid-swaps plus 9bp area, equivalent to a yield of just over 1.50%. (Reporting by Alex Chambers and John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.