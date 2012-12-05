LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has printed EUR39.5bn of bonds that will be used for the recapitalisation of the Spanish banking sector, ESM announced via its website on Wednesday.

The bonds, which include two t-bills and three floating-rate notes with maturities ranging between two months and three years, will be transferred to Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) in the coming days.

The FROB will use EUR37bn for the recapitalisation of BFA-Bankia, Catalunya-Caixa, NCG Banco and Banco de Valencia - categorised as Group One banks - and the remaining EUR2.5bn to capitalise SAREB, the Asset Management Company (AMC).

ESM stated the bonds were not funded via the capital markets.

"We call this a payment in kind. The banks can post these bonds as collateral to the ECB and receive cash," said a eurozone official close to the discussions.

A similar system was used by the EFSF in the EUR25bn recapitalisation of Greece's banks in April 2012.

Financial assistance for the Spanish banking sector was agreed in July 2012 under the EFSF for a total amount of up to EUR100bn. This was transferred to the ESM on November 29.

"This is the first financial assistance provided by the European Stability Mechanism. It is an important event as the ESM has now started to actively fulfil its role as the permanent rescue mechanism for the eurozone," Klaus Regling, ESM's managing director stated.

EUR30bn in EFSF notes, issued on 26 July, were held by the EFSF in order to be able to be provided to the FROB upon request and will subsequently be cancelled.

(Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)