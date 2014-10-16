LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism
is expected to sell its first benchmark issue since
May, against a volatile market backdrop that has seen eurozone
peripheral sovereigns sell off dramatically this week.
Tough conditions are unlikely to prove a major obstacle for
the issuer, market participants say, providing it proceeds
carefully and sticks to the shorter end of the curve.
The eurozone bailout fund, rated Aa1/NR/AAA, only has four
deals outstanding and was completely out of the market in the
third quarter. There should therefore be enough pent-up demand
for ESM to ensure a smooth trade.
"I am sure they will look at all the options and they have
gaps across their curve so could consider a three, a six, an
eight or even a 10-year," a SSA banker said.
Performance of the issuer's outstanding bonds has also been
strong, with its 3bn October 2019 tightening by as much as 15bp
since pricing in May.
"They don't need to raise much, so I see no reason why the
trade shouldn't fly," another SSA banker said.
But yields in eurozone peripheral sovereigns have spiked in
recent days over concerns around the ECB's ability to restart
European growth, and contagion from Greece.
Portuguese 10-year yields have moved from just below 3% on
October 9 and were quoted at 3.48% on Thursday. The picture is
grimmer for Greek government bonds, where the 10-year is now
heading towards 9%.
"The extent of the moves we have seen in Italy, Spain and
Portugal are reminiscent of the moves that led to the sovereign
crisis, although we are not quite at that stage yet," said a
senior client portfolio. "It might not take long before Mario
Draghi actually has to do something."
BREWING SELL-OFF
Public sector bankers say a sell-off had been brewing for
some time but that the possibly of snap elections in Greece and
a grim growth picture had led investors to finally capitulate.
"There was always a concern that we were not out of the
woods yet, and that there was not as much political will from
sovereigns to do what is required and they were trying to run
before they could walk," said a SSA syndicate banker. "All of
this has been the catalyst for some of the moves we have seen
this week."
Bankers are now concerned that the market could get stuck in
a rut.
"A lot of good news had been priced into the credit market,
but now the question is whether credit is going to catch up with
equities," one head of syndicate said. "We are struggling with
visibility right now, and while we initially thought the
repricing was a blip, it does look a bit more worrying. The real
problem is liquidity - there is not much of it."
The sell-off may have provided a wake-up call against
growing complacency, but peripheral sovereigns are still some
way off from where they were at the start of the year, except
for Greece, which is getting close to its early January level.
For instance, at 3.48%, Portuguese 10-year yields are still well
below the 6.5% they were at in January.
