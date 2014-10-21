LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has opened books on a two-year euro benchmark bond at yield of 0.04% area, according to a source.

That is 1bp tighter than initial price thoughts that were released on Monday. Order books were approaching 3bn at the last official update.

The deal is today's business and is being led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and BNP Paribas. The ESM is rated Aa1 by Moody's and AAA by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)