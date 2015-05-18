(This article first appeared in IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism/European Financial Stability Facility was criticised last week for issuing bonds in the midst of severe Bund volatility and with its biggest debtor, Greece, continuing to squirm in the grip of a punishing debt crisis.

Opinion was divided on whether the supranational should have tapped a 30-year bond in such an environment, but surely the bigger question is whether it should have come to market at all. Or, to put it another way, if it should stick so rigidly to its pre-determined schedule.

Currently, ESM/EFSF sets out an issuance calendar at the start of the year and sticks religiously to it (in a very Germanic way, as one banker put it) until it meets its borrowing target.

In that respect it is simply following the model set out by many sovereign borrowers that usually stick to strict bond auction calendars. But the obvious point is that ESM/EFSF is not a sovereign and does not have the same captive audience that such borrowers command. It is telling that no other European supranational uses this strategy, and nor do sovereigns when it comes to syndicated transactions, which typically have a longer execution period.

Of course, the schedule is "subject to market conditions". But given that schedule, a failure to use the market as planned would require an explanation. And it might be somewhat ticklish if Europe's crisis resolution mechanism and bailout fund in effect tells everyone that the market is too weak for it to issue.

Herein lies the problem. ESM/EFSF sits in a strange place among European public sector debt issuers when it comes to capital markets. The supranational is expected to do the right thing by the European taxpayer and fund itself at optimal levels. But at the same time, as part of its mandate to help solve the EU's debt issues, it cannot ignore the effect its bond issuance has on the wider market.

This is no doubt part of the reason why it has a calendar at all. It allows other large European issuers such as the European Investment Bank and KfW to navigate around those weeks, and it sets the tone for the rest of the SSA world.

This clearly has value, given ESM/EFSF's wider mandate. But perhaps a bit more flexibility is in order, either in terms of changing the terms by which it sticks to the calendar or by adding some ambiguity to the timing. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)