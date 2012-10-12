LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - Balance sheet intensive trades and
requirements for committed credit lines have seen many banks
complain about the pressure exerted by the eurozone rescue set
up, just as the European Stability Mechanism gets set for its
first ever bond issue.
Normally the launch of a new fee-paying capital markets
issuer such as the ESM would have dollar signs glinting in the
eyes of the banking community, but a mixed experience with its
predecessor, the EFSF, has left bankers wary.
"Really you have to get two mandates from the EFSF a year to
make it worth your while. If you get just one, or the wrong
deal, it can prove costly," said one SSA syndicate official.
According to IFR data, lead banks who have received less
than two benchmark (non-tap) mandates so far this year are
Barclays, BofAML, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Goldman
Sachs, Natixis, Nomura, RBS and SG CIB.
Deutsche Bank, RBS and SG CIB are tipped to be on the top
line for the ESM's first deal in January after being appointed
for the ESM's European roadshow starting this month. The new
issuer will have a market group comprising 43 banks, just like
its predecessor.
In order to be eligible for a mandate on the EFSF's
syndicated deals banks have had to maintain a 2.5% share across
all the issuer's T-Bills and auctions, said bank sources. The
competition to meet this quota has resulted in EFSF T-Bills
carrying negative yields in recent issues.
This is not the only cost banks face. Over the last year
many banks have now been asked for unsecured and secured credit
lines as the EFSF looks to put in place an additional EUR10-15bn
capital buffer, confirmed sources.
COSTLY DEALS
When the EFSF's funding exercises are well-received, banks
can find the remuneration sufficient to compensate. However,
when they go badly, as with the EFSF's last 10-year benchmark,
all members of the market group can end up with underperforming
bonds.
One bank said that the formal communication from the EFSF
states that members of the group can opt out of their fill of
bonds and it will not affect future business with the EFSF. But
the reality, he added, is that nobody wants to take that risk.
EFSF's last EUR3bn fundraising effort was reported as being
sizeably undersubscribed and in the immediate aftermarket
widened out 7bp.
The market group was allocated EUR360m of underperforming
bonds, said banks close to the deal, with the leads left to prop
up the rest of the shortfall.
Bankers away from the trade said that for some of the leads
on the deal, the fees were not even enough to cover losses on
the bonds.
Not all EFSF's deals have been quite so challenging - far
from it, and in fact, some blowout trades have left banks
handsomely remunerated.
In order to get to that stage, however, banks first have to
curry favour with the issuer.
CREDIT LINES
At the beginning of this year the EFSF began discussions
with banks for unsecured, uncommitted credit facilities to
create a short-term liquidity buffer, allowing the EFSF to meet
disbursements if conditions in the capital markets were not
optimal. Backstop credit facilities are also looked on
favourably by ratings agencies as alternative sources of
finance.
By the summer, EFSF stepped up discussions with a select
group of banks to include committed facilities secured against
EFSF T-Bills. So far only one bank is known to have agreed to a
EUR2bn facility across both lines, while other banks complain
that the onus being put on them is too great.
"From a regulatory point of view the cost of putting a
secured line in place is quite substantial, and far greater than
say raising the money in the markets would be," said one banker.
Another added: "I think it is unnecessary for these entities
to put this kind of pressure on banks."
Other houses refused to comment, stating that bilateral
discussions were confidential.
When asked if banks had shown reticence to commit to such
facilities, a spokesperson for the ESM said: "The EFSF has
received very positive indications from a wide range of banks."
"A few discussions are still ongoing and the total amount
will be in line with expectations," he added.
Banks now expect the ESM to request similar facilities,
although the spokesperson said the ESM has not started to
discuss such lines at the moment.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian
Baker)