BRIEF-HML Holdings to acquires Faraday Property Management
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/NR/AAA, has hired Credit Suisse to organise meetings with investors in Switzerland ahead of potential issuance in the second half of 2013, according to sources at the Swiss bank.
It follows a series of similar roadshows in Europe, the US, and Asia in recent months. Deutsche Bank, RBS and SG CIB led the European roadshow back in November 2012. (Reporting by Jon Penner, editing by Julian Baker)
March 29 Private equity firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
BUDAPEST, March 29 Hungary's central bank lowered the cap on its main 3-month deposit facility to 500 billion forints ($1.74 billion) by the end of June to maintain the current loose monetary conditions, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.