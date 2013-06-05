LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/NR/AAA, has hired Credit Suisse to organise meetings with investors in Switzerland ahead of potential issuance in the second half of 2013, according to sources at the Swiss bank.

It follows a series of similar roadshows in Europe, the US, and Asia in recent months. Deutsche Bank, RBS and SG CIB led the European roadshow back in November 2012. (Reporting by Jon Penner, editing by Julian Baker)