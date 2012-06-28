BRUSSELS, June 28 The euro zone is likely to remove the preferred creditor status of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund on the loan to Madrid for the recapitalisation of Spanish banks, euro zone officials said on Thursday.

The preferred creditor status of the ESM worried markets and caused selling of Spanish bonds, because investors were concerned that if Spain were to default, the ESM would get paid back first and there would not be enough money left to repay private bondholders.

But after discussions among euro zone deputy finance ministers and treasury officials on Thursday, the removal of the status on the Spanish loan was likely.

"It looks like a done deal, but has to be approved by the euro zone heads of state and government on Friday," one euro zone official said.