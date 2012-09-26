LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has
the potential to become one of the largest investors in the SSA
sector as soon as it comes into force on October 8, according to
syndicate officials.
Frequent agency and supranational borrowers will welcome
additional buying firepower from an official institution, which
would represent a pleasing diversification away from an investor
base increasingly dominated by bank treasuries.
Within 15 days of its inauguration, EUR32bn will be injected
into the ESM which will immediately need to be invested into AA
or higher-rated debt, issued or guaranteed by governments.
"They will have a major role in primary transactions and in
the secondary market, especially in Q4 when over 40% of its
paid-in capital will have to be invested," said Ioannis Rallis,
vice president, European SSA DCM at JP Morgan.
The handover from the EFSF to the ESM has been orchestrated
to allow the new entity some breathing space during its first
months.
Its predecessor, the EFSF, will remain active in financing
programmes that started before the ESM became operational, and
may also engage in new programmes during a transitional period
up to the end of June 2013 in order to ensure the ESM's full
fresh lending capacity of EUR500bn.
The EFSF will also temporarily take charge of the EUR100bn
committed for the recapitalisation of Spanish banks.
The ESM may, therefore, find itself at a bit of a loose end
until the middle of next year, focusing instead on its
investment strategy.
Rallis at JP Morgan, who participated in a call between
investors and EFSF/ESM officials on Tuesday, said: "These funds
will mainly be invested in highly rated, liquid euro-denominated
SSA securities, which we expect mainly to be Bunds, OATs and
some KfW, EIB bonds."
INVESTMENT STRATEGY
Once its capital is fully paid in, the investment arm of the
ESM will have a minimum of EUR75bn to be invested in
highly-rated assets in the SSA sector.
Its draft investment guidelines state that some of the
capital will be invested into short-term, money market assets
under one-year, while a second tranche will focus on medium- to
long-term debt geared to capital preservation over three years.
There has been no further clarity on whether this means the
maximum maturity of assets ESM can invest in is three years. The
ESM could not be immediately reached for comment.
This lack of detail means some market participants remain
sceptical over the positive impact ESM investments could have,
especially in the agency space.
"Until we get a feel for what maturity preferences they will
be going for, how quickly they deploy cash on investment, and
how quickly they may need to disburse on the lending side, I
think it is premature to assess its impact," said one syndicate
official.
"Especially with agency and supranational debt, they will be
mindful of the liquidity of these products, so I would have
thought a lot ends up in government paper and short-dated
T-bills," he added.
The fact that the ESM is scheduled to be active in capital
markets at the same time as its predecessor EFSF has also raised
concerns about the possibility of crowding out in the agency and
supranational space.
"We may see some near term gain but it is offset by the fact
that there will be lot of issuance that will come out of ESM
chasing the same orders that EIB and KfW otherwise would be,"
concluded the syndicate official.
CAPITAL PRESERVATION
Paid in capital, defined as loss-absorbing capital only,
will be topped up by a further EUR32bn in mid-2013 and a final
instalment of EUR16bn in 2014 to reach its full amount of
EUR80bn.
As conveyed to investors by the ESM's managing director
in-waiting, Klaus Regling, the new intergovernmental
institution's paid-in capital cannot drop below EUR75bn (15% of
the lending capacity of the ESM). In the event that it does, the
ESM can make a proposal for a capital call to its Board of
Directors made up of representatives from its member states.
" Simple majority of the Board of Directors is required
to agree to call in capital under these circumstances," Regling
told investors.
He added that in the event one ESM member fails to meet the
capital call, other ESM members would have to increase their
contributions on a pro-rata basis.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers and Julian Baker)