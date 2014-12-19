* ESMA wants research spend to be more transparent

* To be paid for directly or via a special account

* Wants to break link with execution spend

* Suggests brokers price, supply services separately (Adds quote, background, detail)

By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Dec 19 The European markets regulator proposed tougher rules on Friday to deal with payments for brokers' investment research, looking to make the cost of investing more transparent and fairer.

Regulators across the world want to ensure investors get a better deal from financial markets by challenging market participants to give better value for money to investors.

At present, brokers supply research to investment firms for no upfront cost, and instead expect to be rewarded with orders to execute market trades.

However this creates a potential conflict of interest as the investment firm will not necessarily get the best service or price for their trades, which ultimately hurts the returns available to the end-investor.

The European Securities and Markets Authority, in a statement, said it wanted the research to be paid for directly by investment firms or from a ring-fenced research account funded by a specific charge to their clients.

ESMA said there should be no payment for third party research linked to payments made for execution of orders and that the brokerages that generate research to stimulate trade orders should separate the price and supply of both services.

"ESMA's proposed approach would raise standards and reduce conflicts of interest across Europe and ensure that payments for research are clearly distinguished from payments for trading," said Daniel Godfrey, chief executive of the UK's Investment Management Association.

The proposals by ESMA will help shape the final set of rules under the European Union's planned MiFID II Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, which is due to be firmed up in 2015 before being launched in 2017.

They follow similar rules already in force in Britain for more than an year following changes brought in under the Retail Distribution Review. But they go further by calling for investment firms to agree with each client the research budget they are going to charge them, according to Steve Kelly of research and survey firm Extel.

"For many large buyside firms, this will be complex," Kelly said, "especially as some clients are investing in products where the need for research is less than others." (Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Matt Scuffham/Mark Heinrich)