* ESMA wants research spend to be more transparent
* To be paid for directly or via a special account
* Wants to break link with execution spend
* Suggests brokers price, supply services separately
By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Dec 19 The European markets regulator
proposed tougher rules on Friday to deal with payments for
brokers' investment research, looking to make the cost of
investing more transparent and fairer.
Regulators across the world want to ensure investors get a
better deal from financial markets by challenging market
participants to give better value for money to investors.
At present, brokers supply research to investment firms for
no upfront cost, and instead expect to be rewarded with orders
to execute market trades.
However this creates a potential conflict of interest as the
investment firm will not necessarily get the best service or
price for their trades, which ultimately hurts the returns
available to the end-investor.
The European Securities and Markets Authority, in a
statement, said it wanted the research to be paid for directly
by investment firms or from a ring-fenced research account
funded by a specific charge to their clients.
ESMA said there should be no payment for third party
research linked to payments made for execution of orders and
that the brokerages that generate research to stimulate trade
orders should separate the price and supply of both services.
"ESMA's proposed approach would raise standards and reduce
conflicts of interest across Europe and ensure that payments for
research are clearly distinguished from payments for trading,"
said Daniel Godfrey, chief executive of the UK's Investment
Management Association.
The proposals by ESMA will help shape the final set of rules
under the European Union's planned MiFID II Markets in Financial
Instruments Directive, which is due to be firmed up in 2015
before being launched in 2017.
They follow similar rules already in force in Britain for
more than an year following changes brought in under the Retail
Distribution Review. But they go further by calling for
investment firms to agree with each client the research budget
they are going to charge them, according to Steve Kelly of
research and survey firm Extel.
"For many large buyside firms, this will be complex," Kelly
said, "especially as some clients are investing in products
where the need for research is less than others."
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Lionel Laurent;
Editing by Matt Scuffham/Mark Heinrich)