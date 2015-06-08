LONDON, June 8 Belgium's Elia and
Britain's National Grid have awarded two contracts
jointly worth roughly 500 million euros ($558.35 million) to
build the first power trade cable between Britain and Belgium to
Siemens and a subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric
Industries.
Siemens will build and maintain the converter stations
needed to transport the electricity, while Sumitomo Electric's
J-Power Systems will manufacture and lay the 140-kilometre long
subsea cable.
Construction work on the 1,000-megawatt project is expected
to start later this year and the interconnector is set to start
operating in 2019.
The so-called NEMO link will be the first electricity
import-export cable to connect Britain and Belgium and is
supported by financing from the European Commission as it is
deemed a project of common interest to member states.
Network operators Elia and National Grid made a final
investment decision to build the project in late February.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
