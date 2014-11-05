BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
Nov 5 Esoft Systems A/S
* Expects satisfactory profit for 2014, however at a lower level than in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
April 17 The manhunt for a murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland widened Monday as authorities asked the public for help and pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.