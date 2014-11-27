Nov 27 Esor Ltd :

* Order book R2.4 billion

* H1 revenue declined 22.2 pct to R789.8 million (2013: R1,014 billion) in line with consolidation initiatives underway at group

* H1 loss after tax increased by 61.6 pct to R24.0 million (2013: loss of R14.8 million)

* Net asset value per share ("NAV") was 198.4 cents (2013: 291.7 cents)

* No interim dividend has been declared