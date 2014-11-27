BRIEF-UAE's National Bank Of Abu Dhabi board approves to change bank's name to First Abu Dhabi Bank
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank Source:(http://bit.ly/2pcxxt8) Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Esor Ltd :
* Order book R2.4 billion
* H1 revenue declined 22.2 pct to R789.8 million (2013: R1,014 billion) in line with consolidation initiatives underway at group
* H1 loss after tax increased by 61.6 pct to R24.0 million (2013: loss of R14.8 million)
* Net asset value per share ("NAV") was 198.4 cents (2013: 291.7 cents)
* No interim dividend has been declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman