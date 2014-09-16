Sept 16 ESOTIQ & HENDERSON SA :
* Said on Monday it has submitted to the Polish Financial
Supervision Authority (KNF) a prospectus to issue 766,500 shares
on the primary market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Said shares to be issued include 600,000 series B shares,
4,000 series C shares, 150,000 series D shares and 12,500 series
E shares at the nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share
* Said the company aims to transfer its series B shares from
the Warsaw Stock Exchange's NewConnect market to the primary
market and also to dematerialise C, D and E series shares and
issue them on the primary market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: