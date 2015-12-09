By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Two former executives of Espar
Inc and a current official have been indicted for conspiring to
fix the prices of heaters used in trucks to keep drivers warm,
the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Volker Hohensee, a former president of Espar, Frank
Haeusler, a former vice president of a German affiliate, and
Harald Sailer, who is still with the company, were accused of
working with rivals to push up prices for heaters sold between
2007 and 2012, the department said.
Espar has already pleaded guilty to price-fixing, and has
paid a fine of $14.9 million.
"These senior company officials conspired to fix the
aftermarket prices of parking heaters sold to hundreds of
businesses throughout the United States and North America," said
Bill Baer, head of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division,
in a statement.
The Justice Department and antitrust enforcers around the
world have been investigating price-fixing in auto parts for
several years. More than 35 companies have pleaded guilty, and
more than 60 executives have been charged.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)