Oct 1 Esperion Therapeutics :

* Esperion Therapeutics Announces Positive Top Line phase 2b results for ETC-1002

* Says ETC-1002-008 study meets primary endpoint; ETC-1002 appears to be safe and well tolerated

* Says ETC-1002 lowers LDL cholesterol significantly more than merck's zetia-study