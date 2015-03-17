March 17 Esperion Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug showed greater reductions in cholesterol levels when compared with a placebo in a mid-stage study.

Patients taking doses of 120 mg and 180 mg of the drug, ETC-1002, showed 17 and 24 percent greater reduction in bad cholesterol levels.

The study was evaluating safety and effectiveness of the drug in patients with high cholesterol levels. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)