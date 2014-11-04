Nov 4 Esperite N.V.

* Reports Q3 net loss of 1 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros last year

* Q3 revenue is 6.7 million euros versus 6.9 million euros last year

* According to CEO, synergies between company business units will fuel its further growth