BRIEF-OBJ requests trading halt
Requests trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to licensing of a second technology
Nov 4 Esperite N.V.
* Reports Q3 net loss of 1 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros last year
* Q3 revenue is 6.7 million euros versus 6.9 million euros last year
According to CEO, synergies between company business units will fuel its further growth
Appointment of Brian L. Mower, as cfo, effective 24th of april 2017