DUBAI, March 23 Liquidators for ES Bankers
(Dubai) Ltd (ESBD) have estimated they will pay out 82.7 percent
of the $93.5 million owed to depositors in the stricken bank,
advisory firm Deloitte said on its website.
However, unsecured creditors of the Dubai arm of the
Espirito Santo empire, which stumbled after accounting
irregularities were identified at one of its holding companies
earlier last year, will get none of the $14 million they are
owed, the document added.
In October 2014, a Dubai judge approved an application to
liquidate the local business following an earlier freezing of
deposits to protect customers.
It was part of global legal action taken after a 4.9 billion
euro ($5.35 billion) bailout for Banco Espirito Santo,
formerly Portugal's largest listed bank, in the wake of the
accounting issues.
A total of $77.3 million was available for depositors, said
the document, an update to depositors, dated January 25,
published on Deloitte's website. Deloitte's Philip Bowers and
Neville Kahn were appointed as joint liquidators of ESBD in
October.
"Absent further realisations, there will be no funds
available for unsecured creditors or shareholders," the document
said.
($1 = 0.9151 euros)
