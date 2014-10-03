BRUSSELS Oct 3 A Luxembourg court on Friday rejected a request for "controlled management", a sort of bankruptcy protection, made by two holding companies of Portugal's troubled Espirito Santo family.

The court said it had rejected the requests of Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) and Espirito Santo Financiere SA, though both still have the right to appeal.

ESFG is Banco Espirito Santo's largest shareholder, with a stake of about 20 percent, and is controlled by the bank's founding family, the Espirito Santos.

Banco Espirito Santo had to be rescued in early August due its exposure to the debts of the Espirito Santo family.

In the rescue a "good bank" was created called Novo Banco and the old Banco Espirito Santo was left with all the debts of the family.

The court has not yet ruled on the requests for "controlled management" of the other main Espirito Santo holding companies, including Rio Forte and Espirito Santo International, which own many of the family's main non-financial assets. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Axel Bugge)