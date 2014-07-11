LONDON, July 11 Britain's financial regulator
said on Friday that it has temporarily restricted short selling
in shares of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (BES).
In a statement the Financial Conduct Authority said the ban
affects anyone trading on any UK venue on which the instrument
is traded, with the only exemptions for certain market making
transactions.
Shares in Portugal's largest listed bank were suspended on
Thursday after plunging as much as 19 percent in morning trading
amid fears about its exposure to companies in the wider group
controlled by the powerful Espirito Santo clan.
