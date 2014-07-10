LISBON, July 10 The Bank of Portugal said on Thursday the solvency of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) is solid, adding that it has taken steps to ensure there is no contagion from companies in the Espirito Santo Group on the bank.

"The solvency situation of BES is solid and has been significantly reinforced with the recent capital increase," a spokesman at the Bank of Portugal said.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)