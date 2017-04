LISBON Dec 8 Novo Banco, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo aftr it was rescued, said on Monday it has agreed to sell investment banking unit BESI to Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd for 379 million euros.

Novo Banco had already said on Friday it was in talks with Haitong on a possible sale of BESI.

Novo Banco said the sale depends on approval by the Bank of Portugal, European Commission and other authorities.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)