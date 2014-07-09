LISBON, July 9 Banque Privee Espirito Santo
(BPES) said on Wednesday some of its clients had not been
reimbursed on debt issued by Espirito Santo International - a
holding company of Portugal's Espirito Santo banking family - on
maturity.
BPES, a small Swiss bank owned by another family holding,
Espirito Santo Financial Group, said in an emailed
reply to questions from Reuters the delay was less than 30 days
and not the bank's fault, but did not disclose any details on
the debt or clients.
"There are situations with ESI debt instruments held by BPES
clients that were not reimbursed on maturity, but this delay is
less than 30 days," BPES said in the email.
"BPES has an excellent liquidity and solvency situation," it
added. It said that the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory
Authority, known as FINMA, was "closely following the Espirito
Santo Group situation and its impact on BPES since June 23, but
no formal inquiry or enforcement process has been opened".
It also said that Finma had imposed a ban on increasing BPES
clients' exposure to Espirito Santo group companies. BPES has
made no debt conversion proposals to its clients, and is
awaiting a reorganisation plan to be approved for the Espirito
Santo Group, it said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)