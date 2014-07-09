LISBON, July 9 Banque Privee Espirito Santo (BPES) said on Wednesday some of its clients had not been reimbursed on debt issued by Espirito Santo International - a holding company of Portugal's Espirito Santo banking family - on maturity.

BPES, a small Swiss bank owned by another family holding, Espirito Santo Financial Group, said in an emailed reply to questions from Reuters the delay was less than 30 days and not the bank's fault, but did not disclose any details on the debt or clients.

"There are situations with ESI debt instruments held by BPES clients that were not reimbursed on maturity, but this delay is less than 30 days," BPES said in the email.

"BPES has an excellent liquidity and solvency situation," it added. It said that the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as FINMA, was "closely following the Espirito Santo Group situation and its impact on BPES since June 23, but no formal inquiry or enforcement process has been opened".

It also said that Finma had imposed a ban on increasing BPES clients' exposure to Espirito Santo group companies. BPES has made no debt conversion proposals to its clients, and is awaiting a reorganisation plan to be approved for the Espirito Santo Group, it said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)