(Clarifies that guarantees were granted by BES, not the
borrower companies, in par 13, and that 2.1 bln capital surplus,
in par 7, includes June share sale)
By Laura Noonan and Axel Bugge
LISBON/LONDON, July 11 Losses on loans to the
troubled business empire of its founding family will not put
Banco Espirito Santo at risk of running short of
capital, the bank said on Thursday night.
Shares in Portugal's largest listed bank were suspended on
Thursday after plunging as much as 19 percent in morning trading
amid fears about its exposure to companies in the wider group
controlled by the powerful Espirito Santo clan.
The ripples of the crisis extended to other vulnerable euro
zone countries. Spain's Banco Popular called off a 750
million euros ($1.02 billion) bond issue, and Greece managed to
place just half of a planned 3 billion euros bond issue.
The interest rate on Portugal's 10-year bond rose from
recent lows to above 4 percent.
In a late-night statement that paved the way for the bank's
shares to resume trading on Friday, BES attempted to diffuse a
situation that many feared was spiralling out of control.
"BES Executive Committee believes that the potential losses
resulting from the exposure to Espírito Santo Group do not
compromise the compliance with the regulatory capital
requirements," the bank said, adding that it had 2.1 billion
euros extra capital beyond regulatory minimums as of March 31.
That 2.1 billion euros capital also includes 1.045 billion
euros in a June share sale that saw the Espirito Santo family
lose control of the bank and prompted its patriarch, Ricardo
Espirito Santo Salgado, to step down as the bank's chief.
DETAILED BREAKDOWN
Nonetheless, concerns about its financial position mounted
as other companies in the Espirito Santo empire showed signs of
distress. (Graphic: reut.rs/1lYy4E7)
On Thursday, Espirito Santo Financial Group, which
holds a 25 percent stake in BES and is the bank's largest
shareholder, asked for its shares to be suspended on Thursday
due to "material difficulties" at its own largest shareholder,
Espirito Santo International (ESI).
BES said on Thursday night that it is "waiting for the
release of the restructuring plan of Espírito Santo Group in
order to assess the potential losses related to its exposure."
That restructuring is expected to be announced imminently.
The bank's statement also gave the most detailed breakdown
yet of its exposure to other Espirito Santo group companies, but
revealed slightly higher levels of exposure than those disclosed
on a conference call on June 30.
The latest revelations put BES's total exposure for Rio
Forte (a holding company owned by ESI), ESFG and their
subsidiaries was 1.15 billion euros as of June 30. On a
conference call on June 30, the bank detailed 980 million euros
of exposure to Rio Forte and ESFG.
The statement also listed guarantees of 17.6 million euros
for Rio Forte and ESFG. BES said on Friday morning that the
figure referred to guarantees from the bank to Rio Forte and
ESI, and not to guarantees given by the holding companies in
respect of their borrowings. The extent of those guarantees, or
the loans' collateral, is unclear.
The latest statement lists the loans and other exposures by
named borrowers within the Espirito Santo company structure, in
a move that may appease analysts who were critical of the
absence of a detailed breakdown on the June 30 call.
Further detail on BES's financial situation will be given on
June 25 when the bank releases its half-year results.
Shareholders will meet six days later to vote on a new chief
executive and new directors, after family members said they
would step down from the bank's 25-man board.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Laura Noonan and Axel Bugge; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Sophie Walker)