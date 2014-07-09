* Founding family's holding company to propose
debt-restructuring
* Banco Espirito Santo shares finish down 4.7 pct
* Portuguese bond yields climb on concern over financial
sector
* Moody's slashes ESFG rating, cites exposure to holdings
(Adds delayed debt payments to clients of Swiss bank)
By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, July 9 Shares in Banco Espirito Santo
(BES) fell on Wednesday and Portuguese bond yields
jumped after reports of a proposed debt restructuring at a
holding company of the bank's founding family fuelled concerns
over the country's banking sector.
Espirito Santo International (ESI) has been under scrutiny
since an audit found "material irregularities" at the Espirito
Santo family holding company, prompting a slump in the shares of
BES, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, on worries that
the lender's capital base could be affected.
Adding to the concerns, Banque Privee Espirito Santo (BPES),
a small Swiss-based bank owned by another of the family's
holding companies, said that some of its clients who invested in
ESI debt had not been reimbursed at maturity.
Two sources familiar with the situation at the Espirito
Santo holding companies said on Wednesday that the family is
considering debt-for-equity swaps and may ask for more time to
repay debts as it grapples with the financial problems, adding
that the restructuring plan is not yet ready.
One of the sources told Reuters that any operations to swap
debt for equity or to extend maturities depended on acceptance
by the Espirito Santo group's bond holders and the legal safety
of the restructuring process has to be assured first, including
with authorities in Luxembourg and Portugal.
The source said that potential asset sales were also being
considered in the medium term, but such measures required even
more thorough preparation because creditors and shareholders
could later challenge any sale of distressed assets.
BOND YIELDS LEAP
Analysts cited the potential risk for the wider Portuguese
financial sector for the jump in bond yields, despite repeated
government assertions that BES is isolated from the holding
company's problems and there is no risk to public finances.
Ten-year Portuguese bond yields were 14 basis points higher
at 3.82 percent. They had earlier shot nearly 30 basis points
higher. BES shares fell 8.2 percent but later recovered part of
the losses to close 4.65 percent down at 0.615 euros. The shares
of BES have lost almost half of their value in the past month.
Shares in Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), a
family holding company that owns a 25 percent stake in BES,
finished down nearly 11 percent after Moody's Investor Service
cut its credit rating three notches to Caa2, citing its high
exposure to ESI and Rioforte, another family company.
The downgrade to that high-risk level "reflects the entity's
deteriorating credit risk profile following the increase in its
exposure to ESI and Rioforte to 2.35 billion euros at end-June
2014, from 1.37 billion at year-end 2013," Moody's said, warning
of more possible downgrades if that exposure increases further.
Moody's, which last month put BES's credit rating on review
for a possible downgrade, said that its concerns were magnified
by the opacity surrounding ESI and intra-group links.
Weekly newspaper Expresso reported earlier on Wednesday that
clients holding the debts of Espirito Santo family companies had
received proposals to swap the debt for equity. The paper said
85 percent of commercial paper would be converted into equity
and 15 percent would become long-term debt.
Separately, business daily Diario Economico reported that
the holding company was likely to present a plan to authorities
in Luxembourg before proposing it to creditors. ESI has 7
billion euros ($9.6 billion) in debt, the paper said.
Luxembourg authorities said last month that they had
launched an investigation into ESI over alleged breaches of
company law.
The Espirito Santo family has given no explanation for
growing debts at its holding companies. Nobody at the family
companies was immediately available to comment on Wednesday.
'POTENTIAL REPERCUSSIONS'
"BES suffers from the same problem - it also has money
invested in various holdings of the group and investors are
concerned about the group's solvency and potential
repercussions," said Paulo Rosa, a trader at Gobulling brokers.
Shares in Portugal Telecom also hit a record low
and were down 5.5 percent on lingering concerns over its 897
million euro ($1.22 billion) investment in another Espirito
Santo holding company, traders said.
Portuguese utility EDP, the shares of which fell
5.9 percent, denied it had any exposure to Espirito Santo
group's debt.
ESI's debt has been the source of growing concerns around
Banco Espirito Santo because the bank, like BPES, sold the
commercial paper to its own clients. BES has said there is a
provision of 700 million euros to pay back retail clients, while
BPES says its own solvency is not affected.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
