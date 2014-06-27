* Finance minister says no threat to financial stability
BRUSSELS/LISBON, June 27 Luxembourg's justice
authorities have begun an investigation into three holding
companies of Portugal's Espirito Santo banking family, the
biggest shareholder in Portugal's largest listed bank which
bears their name.
A spokesman for the Luxembourg authorities said the
investigation was launched on May 22 over alleged breaches of
company law by the three Luxembourg-registered firms. He
declined to give any further details about the investigation.
"The judge is investigating this now and during this time no
further statements can be made," the judicial spokesman said.
Shares of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) and ESFG
- the only listed holding company of the three - as
well as Portugal Telecom, which acknowledged it had
bought debt from another family holding company, fell on Friday.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said the
bank was well-capitalised and the government saw no threat to
financial stability and public accounts.
"The government has no information that would lead us to
believe that we have potential financial instability problems,
despite a lot of noise," she told a parliamentary committee.
The three Luxembourg registered companies targeted by
authorities there - Espirito Santo International SA, Espirito
Santo Control SA and Espirito Santo Financial Group SA (ESFG) -
are all part of a cascading ownership structure.
BES had warned last month of "material irregularities" at
one of the companies, Espirito Santo International.
Nobody was immediately available to comment at the companies
when contacted by Reuters.
BES, controlled by the Espirito Santo family before a rights
issue this month, is also the largest shareholder in Portugal
Telecom, with a 10 percent stake. In turn, Portugal
Telecom holds about 2 percent of Banco Espirito Santo.
Shares in Portugal Telecom fell 5.6 percent. The company
said it had bought 900 million euros in commercial paper issued
by RioForte, another holding company of the Espirito Santo
family.
POSSIBLE SCRUTINY
Portugal Telecom subsequently merged with Brazil's Oi
.
Analysts at Banco BPI said in a note: "Given the
irregularities found at Espirito Santo International which holds
100 percent of RioForte, the difficulties the Espirito Santo
Group faces to refinance itself and the controversy around BES
and the group's holdings, we see reputational risks for PT/Oi".
Oi shares in Brazil were down 5.2 percent.
"PT could ... get itself into possible scrutiny by
regulators," Albino Oliveira, an analyst at Fincor brokers in
Lisbon, said. A PT spokesman said the paper had been bought at
an attractive rate and "bearing in mind our good experience of
treasury investments in Banco Espirito Santo", but declined
further comment.
Banco Espirito Santo shares fell 11.4 percent. The far less
liquid shares in ESFG slumped 18.5 percent.
BES had warned of irregularities at Espirito Santo
International (ESI) before its rights issue in May, citing
reputational risks because the bank had sold commercial paper
issued by ESI through its branch network to retail investors.
BES's share issue nevertheless drew strong demand.
The finance minister said the capital increase had
contributed to financial stability and the bank had "a robust
capital ratio", while the debt sold was covered by the bank's
financial guarantees, which eliminates the risk of non-payment.
BES shares have been hit in the past week by signs of
discord within the founding family that add to uncertainties
about whether regulators and shareholders will accept a new CEO
and governance plan as proposed by BES's main shareholder.
CEO Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado agreed a week ago to step
down and to be replaced by his chief financial officer.
Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday placed BES's Ba3 credit
rating on review for downgrade, citing corporate governance
concerns.
