LISBON Oct 17 The Espirito Santo family's main
holding company for its non-financial assets, Rioforte, has been
denied controlled management by a Luxembourg court, Rioforte
said on Friday.
The decision means that the company will go into
liquidation.
"The liquidation of the assets of Rioforte will be decided
by a legal liquidator, which will be named by the court,"
Rioforte said in a statement.
The Espirito Santo banking family's empire crumbled under
huge debts this summer, forcing an emergency rescue of
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo - the bank they founded.
The Luxembourg court previously also denied controlled
management for two other family holding companies, pushing them
into liquidation.
Controlled management would have offered some protection
from creditors.
