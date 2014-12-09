Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
Dec 9 Espirito Santo Investment Plc :
* Novo Banco informs on a sale and purchase agreement in respect of whole share capital of Banco Espírito Santo De Investimento, S.A
* Whole share capital of Banco Espírito Santo De Investimento, S.A. (BESI), which is owned by Novo Banco, being price of sale 379,000,000.00 (three hundred and seventy nine millions) euros
* Execution of such sale of BESI by Novo Banco is dependent on obtaining of a set of authorizations of relevant authorities, including but not limited to bank of Portugal, European Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)