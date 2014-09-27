* Fosun ups bit to 4.82 euros/shr or 460.5 mln euros in
total
* Regulator CMVM also extends rival Grupo Angeles offer
* ESS shares closed on Friday at 4.87 euros
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Sept 27 China's Fosun International Ltd
has upped its bid for Portugal's Espirito Santo Saude
(ESS) to 4.82 euros a share or 460.5 million euros
($584 million) in total, stepping up the battle over the
hospital business of the indebted Espirito Santo family.
Portugal's CMVM market regulator said late on Friday it
registered the all-cash offer by conglomerate Fosun's Portuguese
insurance unit Fidelidade, while also extending by a week to
Oct. 10 a rival offer by Mexico's Grupo Angeles, the first to
bid for ESS.
Angeles initially offered 4.3 euros a share for the company
on Aug. 19 and later raised its bid to 4.5 euros per share.
Fosun's previous 4.72 euro bid had already trumped Angeles'
bid, but not an offer by U.S. UnitedHealth Group to
bankrupt Espirito Santo family company Rioforte for its 51
percent stake, pitched at 4.75 euros a share.
If successful, the offer from UnitedHealth, which has
several healthcare facilities in Portugal via its Brazilian unit
Amil, would make a mandatory offer to minority shareholders at
the same price.
The beleaguered Espirito Santo family's main holding
companies need to sell assets after filing for creditor
protection in July under a mountain of debt.
Another bid, by Portuguese healthcare firm Jose de Mello,
failed Friday's CMVM registry deadline because competition
authorities were unable to give their opinion on the offer. The
company said it disagreed and still wants to take part.
The takeover battle has helped drive ESS shares up nearly 56
percent since their market debut in February, far outperforming
the wider market. Its Friday closing price of 4.87 euros, a
premium to existing offers, suggests some investors see scope
for yet higher bids.
Fosun has been increasingly active globally, snapping up
Portuguese insurer Caixa Seguros e Saude, of which Fidelidade is
part, in January and upping a bid for holiday group Club
Mediterranee SA this month.
Fosun is also looking to boost its private healthcare
business, a growing area in China as the government looks to
open the sector up to private capital.
(1 US dollar = 0.7885 euro)
