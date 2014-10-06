Oct 6 Cable sports channel ESPN and the National
Basketball Association (NBA) have signed a nine-year deal,
starting with the 2016-17 season.
As part of the agreement, ESPN, which is partly owned by
Walt Disney Co, will increase its NBA-focused
programming with 750 new hours of NBA content.
The two have also established a framework to negotiate the
launch of a new offering in which the league would receive
equity interest, ESPN said. (es.pn/Z8TgTM)
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)