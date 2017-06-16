June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.

The changes in executive ranks at ESPN come as the sports channel is struggling with subscriber declines as more viewers defect from traditional pay TV services to watch their favorite shows online.

In April, ESPN laid off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff as part of an effort to respond faster to fan's viewing patterns.

The new role for Schell, 40, will be added to his current responsibilities of overseeing film, original content audio and the company's talent office.

Schell's promotion was one a of a number of executives moves announced, including the departure of 20-year veteran John Kosner, executive v.p. digital and print media.

In addition, Burke Magnus, executive v.p., programming and scheduling, will also oversee BamTech, in which Disney took a $1 billion minority stake last August.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Dan Grebler)