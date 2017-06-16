June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has
reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to
oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and
print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.
The changes in executive ranks at ESPN come as the sports
channel is struggling with subscriber declines as more viewers
defect from traditional pay TV services to watch their favorite
shows online.
In April, ESPN laid off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air
staff as part of an effort to respond faster to fan's viewing
patterns.
The new role for Schell, 40, will be added to his current
responsibilities of overseeing film, original content audio and
the company's talent office.
Schell's promotion was one a of a number of executives moves
announced, including the departure of 20-year veteran John
Kosner, executive v.p. digital and print media.
In addition, Burke Magnus, executive v.p., programming and
scheduling, will also oversee BamTech, in which Disney took a $1
billion minority stake last August.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Dan Grebler)