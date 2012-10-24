MILAN Oct 24 Italian newspaper publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso gave a grim outlook on Wednesday as its nine-month net profit fell 36 percent, dragged by an economic downturn and internet competition.

Net profit at the group controlled by prominent Italian businessman Carlo De Benedetti was 26.4 million euros ($34.2 million) in the first nine months.

Revenues fell 9.1 percent to 594 million euros over the same period, hit by lower sales of advertising and add-on products.

In the third quarter the decline in sales and profits accelerated, according to its statement on results.

"The first signals on the fourth quarter, particularly as regard to advertising sales, do not allow to foresee any improvement," the company said.

It confirmed it would end the year with a net profit sensibly lower than in 2011. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)