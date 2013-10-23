BRIEF-SNSplus signs game development & operation contract with Kadokawa Games Ltd
* Says it signs game development & operation contract with Kadokawa Games Ltd, getting operating authorization in Asian area (China mainland excepted)
MILAN Oct 23 Italian newspaper publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit dropped 85 percent to 800,000 euros ($1.10 million) and said its outlook for the rest of 2013 was uncertain.
The group controlled by prominent Italian businessman Carlo De Benedetti reported net profit of 4.5 million euros for the nine months to September, down from 26.4 million euros for the same period in 2012.
L'Espresso said in a statement the publishing industry was facing slowing circulation of daily newspapers and magazines, while recession-hit companies invested less in advertising.
"Uncertainty is still deep in the outlook for year 2013," L'Espresso said, adding it has undertaken "new and sharper" cost cuts and was considering integrating one of its subsidiaries with an entity controlled by Telecom Italia Media. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)
* SB Energy of Softbank Group commissions first solar power plant under solar parks scheme of Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission Source text - (SB Energy Holdings Limited (“SB Energy”), has announced the commencement of commercial operation of its 350 MW solar power plant located in Andhra Pradesh. It is the first operational solar power plant delivered under the Solar Parks scheme of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission.)