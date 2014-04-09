MILAN, April 9 Italy's Telecom Italia Media
and L'Espresso said on Wednesday they had
signed a deal to merge their digital broadcasting activities,
creating a company with solid cash flow and annual revenues of
100 million euros.
Under the terms of the agreement, TI Media, a unit of phone
company Telecom Italia, will owns 70 percent of the
new entity and L'Espresso the remaining 30 percent, they said in
a joint statement.
The operation would bring together five national bandwidth
assets, also known as multiplexes, and generate significant
industrial synergies, they said.
Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca
IMI advised on the deal.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)