HONG KONG, June 13 Esprit Holdings Ltd said its chairman had resigned, a day after the chief executive quit and a further blow to the clothing retailer as it tries to revitalise a brand it admitted had "lost its soul."

The company said on Wednesday that Hans Joachim Korber had resigned from the board and that Raymond Or Ching Fai has been appointed the new chairman.

