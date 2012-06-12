HONG KONG, June 13 Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd, which is in the midst of a costly restructuring, said its Group Chief Executive Ronald van der Vis has resigned for personal and family reasons, marking a second senior management change in two months.

Esprit, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB and Spain's Inditex SA, has been grappling with a slump in demand due to the euro zone crisis and has accelerated its expansion in China.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, Esprit said the resignation of van der Vis, who took on the role of CEO in 2009, would take effect on or before July 1, 2013 in line with his contract. It did not give a precise date.

The fashion group said van der Vis wanted to pursue other interests and has no disagreement with the board.

Esprit, which admitted last year that its brand had "lost its soul", in April hired Thomas Tang, former chief financial officer of Hong Kong blue-chip developer Sino Land Co Ltd , as group CFO.

The company said it would continue to execute its transformation plan as planned.

Esprit's shares have risen 34.5 percent so far this year, outpacing a 2.4 percent gain in the benchmark index.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)