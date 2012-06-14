MILAN/HONG KONG, June 14 Esprit Holdings Ltd outgoing chief executive said on Thursday that his family was the only reason for his resignation and the fashion retailer's restructuring plan will continue as planned.

"I have to be realistic. On those circumstances and after a clear feedback from my family, I cannot continue the way I have been working. I have been neglecting my family situation too much and I need to bring more balance," Ronald van der Vis said in a conference call with analysts.

News on Wednesday of his resignation and that of the group's chairman wiped about a third off the company's market value and stoked speculation the clothing retailer could become a takeover target.

The stock slid 31.5 percent in two days as the departures raised worries about management stability and the future of a costly turnaround plan at Europe-focused Esprit, which competes with Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB and Spain's Inditex SA. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)