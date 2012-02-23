HONG KONG Feb 23 Europe-focused retailer
Esprit Holdings Ltd posted a 74 percent drop in
first-half net profit on Thursday, although the result came in
well ahead of forecasts, as the deepening European debt crisis
sapped demand.
Esprit, whose competitors include Swedish clothing retailer
Hennes & Mauritz AB, U.S. group GAP Inc and
Spain's Inditex SA, reported a net profit of HK$555
million ($71.57 million) for the six months ended December.
The result beat an average estimate of HK$196 million from
three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters and was lower than a
net profit of HK$2.14 billion posted a year earlier.
Analyst forecasts ranged from a HK$391 million profit to a
HK$5 million loss for the fiscal first half.
Turnover for the period fell 5.6 percent to HK$16.70
billion, from HK$17.69 billion a year earlier.
The fashion group said it would finalise winding down its
North American operations by March 31.
Esprit is Asia's No.7 apparel retailer by market value, down
from third place a year earlier. Its shares plunged 73 percent
in 2011, lagging a 20 percent fall in Hong Kong's benchmark
Index.