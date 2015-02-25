HONG KONG Feb 25 Clothing retailer Esprit
Holdings posted a halving of first-half profit that
also missed analyst estimates, as sales slid on the closure of
underperforming stores, unseasonably warm weather in Europe and
unfavourable currency rates.
Net profit came in at HK$47 million in the six months ended
Dec. 31, down from HK$95 million a year earlier and below a
StarMine SmartEstimate of HK$51.79 million from two analysts.
The company also said that return agreements with
wholesalers in China for old inventory had hurt sales.
Turnover fell 13.2 percent to HK$10.7 billion.
Esprit shares ended down 1 percent compared with a flat
broader market.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)