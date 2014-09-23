(Corrects dateline)

HONG KONG, Sept 23 Clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd posted a profit in its most-recent fiscal year, matching analyst expectations and indicating its new chief executive's attempt to restructure the company is working.

Esprit reported a net profit of HK$210 million ($27.09 million) or HK$0.11 per share. On average, 14 analysts had expected HK$0.071, or HK$0.113 when increased weighting is given to analysts that have historically been more accurate, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Last year, the company lost HK$2.50 per share, reporting a net loss of HK$4.39 billion.

Turnover fell to HK$24.23 billion compared with HK$25.9 billion last year. Esprit said it expects its top line to decline further next year as it closes stores and wholesale facilities, but its gross profit margin to increase thanks to supply chain improvements.

Chief Executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez, who joined Esprit from rival Inditex SA brand Zara in 2012, has been fighting to revamp the retailer's business model to match Zara's successful fast-fashion model.

Early gains have come from cost cuts but the company's continued profitability depends on its product line, analysts say.

Esprit shares were up 3.4 percent in mid-day trading, compared with a flat benchmark Hang Seng Index. (1 US dollar = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)